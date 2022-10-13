News you can trust since 1887
Primark trials Click and Collect at stores in Meadowhall and Sheffield city centre

Primark is launching a trial of Click and Collect at two stores in Sheffield.

By David Walsh
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 11:15am

It is the first time shoppers will be able to buy online and collect in store at the budget clothes chain - but only items for children. Primark has shops on The Moor and in Meadowhall in Attercliffe. They are among 25 taking part in the new trial.

The company has long been famous for not offering online shopping. Click and Collect marks a first step. People can browse thousands of products and check local stock levels on its website, launched earlier this year, but home delivery is still not available.

Primark at Meadowhall

The firm was founded in Ireland in 1969 and today employs 70,000 in 14 countries. Last year, it committed to a 10-year target of making all of its clothes using recycled or more sustainably-sourced material by 2030, promising the move would make sustainable clothing affordable to all.

