Meadowhall: Soft toy shop It's Soo Fluffy launches selling brands including Jellycat, Steiff and Disney
It takes its name from a scene in Universal Pictures film Despicable Me
A soft toy shop described as a ‘collector’s dream’ has opened in Meadowhall’s section for independent stores.
‘It’s Soo Fluffy,’ which takes its name from a scene in Universal Pictures film Despicable Me, sells brands including Jellycat, Steiff and Disney.
It is based in The Lanes, an area of small units near the Oasis Food Court.
Announcing the launch on its Facebook page, Meadowhall, wrote: ‘Selling all things fluffy and cuddly with brands Jellycat, Steiff and Disney, it's a collector's dream!’