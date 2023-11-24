We have been out to find 11 great unusual Christmas gifts you can buy in Sheffield city centre. Here they are.

Christmas is a month away - and many of us have still got Christmas shopping to do.

In the days of internet shopping and Meadowhall, some of us in Sheffield sometimes complain that it's hard to do all your Christmas shopping in the city centre.

A lot of the great stores that we used to love in Sheffield, like John Lewis and Debenhams may have gone, but there are still plenty of places where you can go out and buy something, and even find something a bit more unusual.

There are still shops in the city centre, and in addition, we have the Sheffield Christmas market attracting many shoppers into the city centre.

We went into the Moor Market, a shopping area which has dozens of traders selling food and consumer goods, as well as various services, and asked those running the stalls what they would recommend from their stalls as an unusual gift this Christmas.

Some of the items on the list are more unusual than others, but the list shows there is plenty available without travelling far.

And some of them represent great bargains during the cost of living crisis.

Take a look at the 11 items on the list, and see of any of them may fill a gap on your Christmas shopping list.

