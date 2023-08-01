A newly refurbished Aldi near Sheffield will be offering children’s toys in its legendary ‘Specialbuys’ aisle when it reopens this week.

The Aldi store, at Parkside Shopping Centre, Killamarsh, closed on July 27 and will be reopening with a fresh new look on August 3, following seven days of renovation work.

Standing at 990 sqm of retail space, the transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The store now offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as Lacura health and beauty products, award-winning beers, wines and spirits, Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved ‘Food to Go’ section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi.

Aldi in Killamarsh is set to reopen after refurbishment on August 3.

The layout has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy-to-browse freezers.

The store currently employs 21 people locally and the refurbishment will create additional jobs.

Killamarsh customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary ‘Specialbuys’ which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During reopening week, the store will be offering a range of children’s playroom favourites, including hanging soft toys for £6.99, Gigabots for £7.99 each and spelling or number boards for £9.99.