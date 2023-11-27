Two men stole car parked up at Meadowhall shopping centre in broad daylight raid

Officers are keen to identify the men pictured in these images as they believe they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Sheffield police officers have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle.

Launching a public appeal today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that on October 19 at 2.20pm, two men entered Meadowhall car park on foot, broke into a White Hyundai and stole the parked car.

"Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they believe they may be able to assist with enquiries.

"The two men are described as being of an average build and in their late to mid-30s. One man is described as 6ft and the second man as 5ft 8ins tall.

"Do you recognise them?"

Another picture of one of the two men police believe may be able to assist with their enquiries

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You can access t he force'sonline portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Please quote investigation number 14/186658/23 of October 19, 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.