The megamall traditionally pulls out all the stops for the festive season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Meadowhall has announced longer opening hours to meet increased demand from Christmas shoppers.

The megamall pulls out all the stops for the festive season, opening earlier and closing later than normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From November 24 until December 22 the doors open at 9am and close after 13 hours of business at 10pm. Saturday hours are 9am - 8pm and Sunday 11am - 5pm.

Festive parade at Meadowhall in 2022

It has also announced ‘special hours for Christmas’ which are:

Friday December 22 9am – 10pm

Saturday December 23 9am – 10pm

Sunday December 24 (Christmas Eve) 10am – 4pm

Monday December 25 (Christmas Day) Closed

Tuesday December 26 (Boxing Day) 9am – 6pm

Wednesday December 27 9am – 9pm

Thursday December 28 9am – 9pm

Friday December 29 9am – 9pm

Saturday December 30 9am – 8pm

Sunday December 31 (New Years Eve) 10am – 4pm

Monday January 1 (New Years Day) 11am – 5pm

Normal trading hours will resume on Tuesday January 2 2024.