Meadowhall: Centre announces longer Christmas opening hours and when they start
The megamall traditionally pulls out all the stops for the festive season
Meadowhall has announced longer opening hours to meet increased demand from Christmas shoppers.
The megamall pulls out all the stops for the festive season, opening earlier and closing later than normal.
From November 24 until December 22 the doors open at 9am and close after 13 hours of business at 10pm. Saturday hours are 9am - 8pm and Sunday 11am - 5pm.
It has also announced ‘special hours for Christmas’ which are:
Friday December 22 9am – 10pm
Saturday December 23 9am – 10pm
Sunday December 24 (Christmas Eve) 10am – 4pm
Monday December 25 (Christmas Day) Closed
Tuesday December 26 (Boxing Day) 9am – 6pm
Wednesday December 27 9am – 9pm
Thursday December 28 9am – 9pm
Friday December 29 9am – 9pm
Saturday December 30 9am – 8pm
Sunday December 31 (New Years Eve) 10am – 4pm
Monday January 1 (New Years Day) 11am – 5pm
Normal trading hours will resume on Tuesday January 2 2024.
A Meadowhall spokesperson said: “Some of our retailers may extend or reduce their opening hours for Christmas, and opening hours at The Oasis will vary. We would always recommend checking with individual retailers directly before you travel, to avoid disappointment. Please note, some of our stores are closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.”