The megamall traditionally pulls out all the stops for the festive season

By David Walsh
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT
Meadowhall has announced longer opening hours to meet increased demand from Christmas shoppers.

The megamall pulls out all the stops for the festive season, opening earlier and closing later than normal.

From November 24 until December 22 the doors open at 9am and close after 13 hours of business at 10pm. Saturday hours are 9am - 8pm and Sunday 11am - 5pm.

Festive parade at Meadowhall in 2022Festive parade at Meadowhall in 2022
Festive parade at Meadowhall in 2022

It has also announced ‘special hours for Christmas’ which are: 

Friday December 22 9am – 10pm

Saturday December 23 9am – 10pm

Sunday December 24 (Christmas Eve) 10am – 4pm

Monday December 25 (Christmas Day) Closed

Tuesday December 26 (Boxing Day) 9am – 6pm

Wednesday December 27  9am – 9pm

Thursday December 28 9am – 9pm

Friday December 29 9am – 9pm

Saturday December 30 9am – 8pm

Sunday December 31 (New Years Eve) 10am – 4pm

Monday January 1 (New Years Day) 11am – 5pm

Normal trading hours will resume on Tuesday January 2 2024.

A Meadowhall spokesperson said: “Some of our retailers may extend or reduce their opening hours for Christmas, and opening hours at The Oasis will vary. We would always recommend checking with individual retailers directly before you travel, to avoid disappointment. Please note, some of our stores are closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.”

