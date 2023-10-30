Meadowhall continues to see a boom in sales of watches and precious stones that started during the pandemic

Fraser Hart has opened on Upper High Street in time for Christmas, selling brands including Longines, Rado, Tissot, Oris, Seiko, and Hugo Boss.

It is one of 27 selling jewellery at the 290-store megamall - almost one in 10 - continuing a trend that started in lockdown.

Fraser Hart, on Upper High Street, is the 27th shop to sell jewellery at Meadowhall.

Meadowhall saw a boom in watch and jewellery sales during the pandemic as people spent money saved up for holidays they were unable to take.

Centre director Darren Pearce said the items continued to be popular.

He added: “I'm sure our latest addition will be a hit with visitors, especially as we head into the festive season and people look for those extra special Christmas gifts.

“This is one of a number of exciting developments happening at the centre and we’re proud to welcome yet another great brand, with plenty more still to come.”

Jewellers at Meadowhall include Beaverbrooks, Austen & Blake, Breitling, Claire’s, Ernest Jones, Gucci, Omega, TK Maxx, Warren James and Swarovski. Pandora and Goldsmiths have two stores and there is also a 'Rolex at Goldsmiths'.

The new Fraser Hart shop is next to Hotel Chocolate and opposite Ted Baker. It sells ‘exclusive diamond ranges’ including collections by Canadian Northern Star and lab-grown Born.

Noel Coyle, CEO of Fraser Hart, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to unveil our exquisite new luxury showroom in the heart of Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield. Our curated collection of beautiful diamonds, timeless watches, and stunning jewellery is set to shine just in time for the Christmas season.