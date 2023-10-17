Meadowhall: New location for YO! Sushi restaurant revealed in huge revamp
A new sushi restaurant is set to open in Meadowhall as part of a huge revamp.
YO! Sushi is moving from Park Lane to Upper High Street, at the entrance to The Oasis. The venue, which features food on conveyor belts, is currently 'outside' in the mall on Park Lane and brings life, especially in the evening, to what has been dubbed the ‘quiet end’ following a string of closures.
But it is being paid £750,000 to surrender its lease and relocate. The Star understands it will open in its new position in January. Hoardings show it will be directly above a new Popeyes chicken restaurant, set to open on Tuesday October 31. Meadowhall’s website already lists YO! as being on Upper High Street.
It states: "Although sushi is the heart of YO!, you can choose from over 80 Japanese inspired items, including delicious soups, rice or noodle-based dishes, salads, tempura and even hot classics like Chicken Katsu Curry, Salmon Firecracker Rice or Vegetable Yakisoba. Whether you fancy dine in or take away YO! is healthy, tasty and fun."
Meadowhall is renaming Park Lane to The Avenue and spending thousands on a refurbishment to create a ‘more elevated shopping experience’.
It comes as the mall prepares to welcome Sports Direct and Frasers, set to open in the former Debenhams next year. Zara is moving into the old House of Fraser unit next to Flannels, where YO! Sushi is currently located.