Several people shared their concerns about overcrowding at last year's switch-on event

The announcement that there will be no big Christmas lights switch-on in Sheffield city centre this year has been met with disappointment.

Crowds at the Christmas lights switch-on event at Barker's Pool, in Sheffield city centre, in 2006. There will be no big lights switch-on event in the city centre this year due to safety concerns

But several people have told how they were not surprised by the decision as they shared their concerns about overcrowding at last year's switch-on event in Sheffield city centre.

Sheffield Council said no official lights switch-on event would be happening this Christmas due to crowd safety concerns, with the works taking place at the top of Fargate restricting access to and from Barker's Pool.

It said the predicted attendance of 35,000-40,000 people meant alternative locations such as the Peace Gardens or Tudor Square would not have sufficient capacity.

Instead, the council is holding a 'Festive Weekend' on November 18 and 19, the first weekend of the Christmas markets, which will include brass bands, choirs, street dance artists, and an outdoor cinema.

'Defeatest attitude' or 'poor planning' for Christmas?

Reacting to the announcement on social media, many people expressed their disappointment and suggested alternative locations like Devonshire Green or The Moor.

Maria Crowley wrote: "Defeatist attitude, use an alternative city centre location like Dev Green maybe?"

Elaine Beddow commented: "Brilliant planning again, bet they didn't know Christmas was happening when they planned all the other work!"

And Anna SaripoI joked: "(I) watched a bit of Race Across the World on Gogglebox last night. I thought at the time, if they had to get into Sheffield for the final hurdle, none of them would make it."

Angie Bolton-Lee said: "Our council need to pay a visit to Leeds and take a leaf out of their book… that city is buzzing and kept clean and tidy… Shame on Sheffield City Council."

Other people felt the decision was justified, with Angela Spooner pointing out: "If there was an emergency it would create a bottleneck. That is why they’re saying it’s not safe for it to go ahead."

Richard Vernon suggested some people have short memories, writing: "Good job there wasn’t social media in the 80s… illuminations were threadbare for a few years and at least once there was no switch-on!"

Crowding last year called an 'absolute joke'

Several people said they understood the decision given how crowded last year's event had been.

Elizabeth Ann Wilde wrote: "It was rammed last year you couldn't move so I agree."

Brandon Baxter commented: "Wasn’t possible last year absolute joke nobody could move physically had to push your way past people because there wasn’t any system."

Zoe Bolderson said: "Were crushed last year with my daughter crying and was checked by paramedics. Poor organisation and no set direction of crowd travel. We reported it and I wrote to council but never heard anything back."

Becci Walsh wrote: "Not surprised to be fair, it was so packed last year people were falling on prams and losing grip of their kids' hands.. you could hardly breath never mind move, I ended up having a fight... never again."

There are Christmas lights switch-on events planned elsewhere in Sheffield.

Meadowhall is hosting its Santa's Parade on Thursday, November 5, at 5pm, with a marching band, cheerleaders, stilt-walkers and children's favourites Pudsey Bear and Percy Pig all joining in the fun.