An Asian food shop is the latest business to announce a move into Sheffield’s Heart of the City II development.

Lynn’s is opening an Asian fusion bakery and dessert shop on Wellington Street next to a new Tesco on the ground floor of the giant new Kangaroo Works flats.

The area has seen intense activity funded by the city council including Pound’s Park, new office block Elshaw House and developments on Cambridge Street including a huge food hall set to open this year. Seven shops are operating in, or have been announced on Charles and Cambridge streets.

Lynn’s is set to face a huge block of flats planned for the other side of Wellington Street. Code Sheffield is set to have more than 1,000 student flats. There are also hundreds in the Vita student block, also on Wellington Street.

‘Popin by Lynn’s’ on Wellington Street is the latest concept from Youi Moh, a Sheffield-based entrepreneur. The firm is recruiting financial, sales, product and event managers.

It will be Lynn’s third shop in Sheffield. It has a unit in The Moor Market and on Solly Street, as well as a warehouse on Garden Street.

Its website states: "Shopping at Lynn's brings you a wonderful journey through Eastern culture. Each item tells a unique story and every bite is an adventure of flavours."