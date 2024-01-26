Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tesco has opened a new store in Sheffield city centre at the foot of a recently completed 14-storey apartment block.

Staff at the new Tesco Express store on Trafalgar Street in Sheffield city centre

The Tesco Express store on Trafalgar Street, at the junction with Wellington Street, welcomed its first customers on Thursday, January 25.

The Star reported back in August how the supermarket giant had applied for permission to open the new store between 6am and 12am each day, selling alcohol until midnight, with the application subsequently approved by Sheffield City Council.

But Tesco said the new store is open from 6am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

Sixth Tesco store within Sheffield city centre

It is the sixth Tesco store within Sheffield city centre and is only a stone's throw from an existing one on West Street.

It is on the ground floor of the new Kangaroo Works development of 365 apartments beside the Pound's Park playground which opened last year.

Lidl also opened a new supermarket in Sheffield city centre, at the the old Sports Direct store on High Street, last year.

Tesco marked the opening of its latest store by donating £1,000 to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The retail giant said that over the last five years its customers in Sheffield had helped to donate grants of £590,584 for 306 groups and good causes through its blue token voting scheme, Stronger Starts.

Tesco's Community Food Connection Scheme, it added, which helps prevent surplus food going to waste, had donated 641,324 meals to local charities in the area.

Sheffield groups invited to apply for funding

Store manager David Leathart said: "We are extremely excited to be opening our new store and helping to serve the local community. Tesco has a longstanding connection with Sheffield Children’s Hospital through our existing stores and we wanted to give them the hospital a boost as we open this new store.

"We've got 25 new colleagues joining the team from the local area. We know that local knowledge and experience will be so important as we look to build connections and play our part in the community."

Any local groups that would benefit from Tesco Stronger Starts funding are encouraged to apply here: https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk/