The new deals are a 'sign of confidence in the city'

Two shops selling ‘some of the most sought-after brands in the UK’ are coming to Sheffield in a ‘major coup’ for the city.

Fjällräven and Yards Store are set to open on Charles Street in spring.

Yards Store will be on the corner with Pinstone Street selling mens clothes from brands including Carhartt, Patagonia and RRL by Ralph Lauren

It will be only the second dedicated Fjällräven in the country, it is claimed. The firm is renowned for its little Kånken backpacks, which cost £95, and ‘practical and stylish’ outdoor clothing.

Yards Store will be on the corner with Pinstone Street selling mens clothes from brands including Carhartt, Patagonia, RRL by Ralph Lauren, Paul Smith and New Balance. It will be the second Yards Store in the UK after Manchester.

The new shops are in the council’s £480m Heart of the City II development of shops, offices, a food hall, a small park and flats, from Pinstone Street to Wellington Street. It is partially complete. The wraps have just come off shops and offices on Pinstone, Cambridge and Charles streets.

The wraps have just come off the units on Charles Street which have been announced as Fjällräven and Yards Store shops.

Tim Gardiner, co-owner of The Sporting Lodge and Parasol Retail, which will operate the new shops, said: "Our partners at Fjällräven have been very supportive in our new store opening plans and we feel that Sheffield is the perfect place for our next stage of development."

Fashion stores Weekday and Monki and homeware store Sostrene Grene are already open on Cambridge Street, as well as Marmaduke’s cafe. The new shops will be opposite the office of building firm Henry Boot which has just moved in.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said the new deals were a sign of confidence in the city and they would be introducing ‘many more’ retailers to Sheffield.

Fjällräven is famous for its little Kånken backpacks which cost £95.

He added: "To secure the second Fjällräven store in the UK is a clear reflection that Sheffield city centre is on the up. It shows the confidence that the market has in the future of our city, driven by the high-quality regeneration that the council has led.

"We will be introducing many more popular fashion brands and trend-setting retailers to Sheffield…2024 is shaping up to be an excellent year for the city centre, with many more businesses of a similar high calibre already expressing an interest."

Alex Hyams, of the council’s development partner Queensberry, said Fjällräven and Yards Store would sell "some of the most sought-after brands in the UK right now".