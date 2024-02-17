Sheffield flats: City council gives update on plans for 20,000 new homes in city centre after projects stall
Council chiefs have issued an update on plans for 20,000 more homes in Sheffield city centre as some projects stall.
A total of 621 apartments, 46 student flats and 36 houses were completed in 2022/23, the authority revealed.
A further 8,145 homes had planning permission as of April 2022, with a further 10,320 ‘proposed’, a spokesperson said.
They added: “We are well on track to deliver our planned 20,000 new homes by 2039.”
Five areas have been prioritised: Neepsend, Wicker Riverside, Castlegate, Moorfoot and Furnace Hill.
Earlier this month, The Star revealed several large housing schemes were stalled or slow.
CODE Sheffield on Wellington Street is set to be more than 1,000 student flats. Currently an empty plot, contractors and funders are deciding whether it should be 32, 36 or 38 floors high.
On Nursery Street - dubbed Wicker Riverside - permission was granted four years ago to flatten the Old Coroner’s Court and replace it with flats. On the same road Brickland announced plans for 268 flats in 2018. It says the £50m development could start this summer.
Cassidy Group prepared the ground for 900 flats on Hoyle Street, Shalesmoor, in 2020. In March last year the firm said it was still looking for funding.
The city council’s 20,000 homes ambition was announced in its Strategic Vision published in March 2022. The aim was to create vitality and vibrancy in the city centre.
The spokesperson said 20,00 was the figure "consulted on in autumn 2020". Since that point, some 777 homes - 39 houses, 237 apartments and 501 student flats - were completed in 2020/21. And seven houses, 548 apartments and 441 student flats were completed 2021/22.