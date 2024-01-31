Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for 1,100 student flats in Sheffield, which could be Yorkshire’s tallest building, are still alive despite a three-year delay, developers say.

CODE Sheffield could be up to 38 floors, but a final decision has not been made, according to agent Chris May, of Freeths.

CODE Sheffield contractors and funders are deciding on a number of storeys between 32 and 38.

Plans for a £100m scheme were lodged in 2020. Last year it was cut down to 26 floors due to rising construction and material costs.

Now, contractors and funders are deciding on a number between 32 and 38 Mr May said, adding that he hoped building work would start this year.

A digger was working on the site bounded by Wellington, Trafalgar and Rockingham streets, yesterday.

The original plan was for three blocks of 12, 17 and 38 storeys at 383ft, taller than Sheffield’s current highest building, City Lofts Tower at 331ft, taller than previous Yorkshire title holder Bridgewater Place in Leeds at 371ft, and taller than new highest Altus House in Leeds at 374ft high.

Last month, plans were approved for Kings Tower, a 40-storey tower block at the corner of High Street and Angel Street on the old C&A site, which could be tallest.

The CODE Sheffield development was criticised by Councillor Ruth Mersereau for being 'poky' and potentially harmful to mental health.

Most flats - more than 900 - would be studios: one room with a bathroom. She also said there was an oversupply.