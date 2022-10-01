The four-star venue on Pinstone Street will have 154 bedrooms and a ‘high-end’ rooftop restaurant with ‘stunning’ views over the Peace Gardens.

But who is building it? Who is paying for it? Who will make money from it? And when will it open?

Here’s everything we know.

Radisson Blu hotel takes shape on Pinstone Street

American firm Radisson Hotels was announced as operator of a new hotel as long ago as March 2020.

It forms part of Sheffield City Council’s £480m Heart of the City II project which is using taxpayers’ money.

The council is paying to build the hotel and will retain ownership. Radisson has agreed to pay £2.5m-a-year in rent.

Builders celebrate hotel 'topping out'.

The £51m project started with the removal of the footbridge over Burgess Street between John Lewis and Barker’s Pool House offices in May last year.

Then the office block was demolished. Then a Victorian building on Pinstone Street called Palatine Chambers was demolished - but the facade was retained.

The steel frame was then bolted together, reaching its high point this week. Construction will continue, with the hotel expected to open towards the end of 2023.

The frame in August.

Sheffield firm HLM Architects won the contract to design it and boasted of beating off competition from 37 other firms.

The builders are Irish company McLaughlin & Harvey. The council’s development partner is a company called Queensberry.

Andrew Davison, project director at Queensberry said of the ‘topping out’: “It’s great to celebrate this important milestone for the scheme today. The Radisson Blu development really epitomises what we are trying to achieve with Heart of the City – attracting some of the very best brands in the business and breathing new life into the city of Sheffield.”

The facade on Pinstone Street was retained but everything behind it was demolished.

Heart of the City II is a huge scheme that will see the construction or refurbishment of more than a dozen buildings including offices, shops and flats.

The council says it is expected to create around 500 construction jobs and should 'support' between 5,500 and 7,000 jobs once completed.