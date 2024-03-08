Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officials have outlined major plans to pedestrianise chunks of Sheffield city centre - and they admit some will not like it.

Sheffield Council says it is transforming the city centre with what it describes as 'fantastic regeneration projects reshaping the city centre, turning it into a vibrant and exciting place to live, work and play'. It is part of a scheme it is calling' Connecting Sheffield: City Centre'

Parts of Pinstone Street, Surrey Street and Charles Street will be fully pedestrianised as part of the work, while a 'bus hub' will be created on Rockingham Street.

Artist's impression shows how Pinstone Street will look under the plans

It claims that the result will make the city a 'must-visit location' for anyone looking to shop, eat, drink, and enjoy their day.

A statement issued by the council said: "The transformation of the city centre is well under way with projects including Heart of the City, Castlegate and Fargate continuing to take shape. Plans, which will go hand in hand with those regeneration projects, linking key areas of the city centre together and creating more space for people and events have been confirmed.

"The improvements will encourage more people into the city centre and showcase the fantastic transformation currently happening as part of the regeneration of the area. It will also attract more people into the city centre to experience the unique shopping and leisure experience on offer.

They say it will give people more choice for how they get around by providing safe and attractive walking, cycling and wheeling routes.

Work that has already been carried out on Fargate. picture: David Kessen, National World

Coun Ben Miskell, chairman of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, said: “Sheffield is a city on the up and as part of that we’re transforming the city centre into a space that people can be proud of. We’re creating fantastic, vibrant space for outdoor seating for cakes, turning the area into much more of a destination for an evening out with friends. We are also including areas where numerous events can be held throughout the year, attracting more people into the city centre.

These are very ambitious plans, and we know they won’t, at first, be popular with everyone Coun Ben Miskell

“Sheffield’s city centre is transforming into an area fit for the future and this project gives us the much-needed infrastructure to match our ambitious plans. Improving the public transport network will form a crucial part of that plan, but enabling people to walk, cycle and wheel around, safely is crucial as well. There are still more than 9,000 car parking spaces available in the city centre, but we want to give people more choice about how they travel to and move within a transforming city.

Ben Miskell on part of Pinstone Street which will be affected. Picture. Sheffield Council

Parts of Pinstone Street, Surrey Street and Charles Street will be fully pedestrianised, with the council claiming it will offer a wider, more comfortable experience for shoppers and visitors.

The council says Introducing pedestrianised streets, and improving the quality of the area, has been shown to increase footfall and contribute to the vitality of city centres elsewhere in the country.

Wider footways and pedestrianised streets open up the opportunity for an expansion in outdoor seating areas for nearby bars and restaurants helping to turn the city centre into a place people can enjoy throughout the day and into the evening as well.

Segregated cycle routes though the core of the city will link to existing cycle routes and a new bus hub on Rockingham Street with improvements to pavements and new bus stops will also be installed.

Coun Miskell added: “These are very ambitious plans, and we know they won’t, at first, be popular with everyone, but we know that, together with the rest of the regeneration being put together, Connecting Sheffield: City Centre will play a crucial role in the future of the city and will make Sheffield a much more attractive place for people to live, work and play.”

Ed Clancy, South Yorkshire’s active travel commissioner, said: “These plans are to improve the link between Fargate and The Moor making it a nicer space for people to sit outside cafes and restaurants or to get involved in events in the heart of our city.

“It’s an exciting step forward building new, modern places for this and the next generation to enjoy.”

Martin McKervey, chairman of Sheffield Property Association, said: “We’ve so much happening in our city at the moment, and I think of Heart of the City, Castlegate, Fargate, West Bar, the list goes on. The Connecting Sheffield: City Centre scheme is really; really important it’s going to be pivotal to creating this new city centre experience that we all want Sheffield to have and that we all want to feel a part of.