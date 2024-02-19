Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The boss of a famous Sheffield pub where Jarvis Cocker was a regular fears noise complaints after a live music space and late night beer garden were 'waved through' without soundproofing.

The Hallamshire Hotel at 182 West Street reopened in February after a £200,000 refurbishment, including new sound systems, with permission to open until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Hallamshire Hotel bosses fear 'conflict' with residents from a new block of flats.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But bosses now fear 'conflict' with residents if a new block of flats goes ahead, saying it will overlook the pub.

An objection to Sheffield City Council states: "We have very recently reopened after a £200,000 refurbishment which included the creation of a live music space on the second floor.

"This was waved through by licensing with certain caveats (which we have adhered to) but none of these caveats required soundproofing to the rear of our building because previously there were no residential properties there to whom this operation would cause any nuisance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Furthermore, we have invested in the beer garden which, if my understanding of the location is correct, a portion of which will be overlooked by these new residences.

The archaeology building, Northgate House, at 178 West Street, was covered in scaffolding in 2016 due to problems with external walls. Much has now been removed.

"Our beer garden is one of the busiest areas of the pub and is currently able to be enjoyed by customers for the duration of our opening hours which are until 2am Monday-Thursday and 3am on Friday and Saturday.

"We are not expected to control the ambient volume of up to 100 people in the beer garden which our licence currently permits.

"I am concerned that if these characteristics of the business are not taken into consideration when planning the arrangement and architecture of the new properties then there could be a potential conflict between our business operation and the new residents."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hallamshire Hotel relaunched in February with a 'unique' new dancefloor, DJ booth and sound system. The upstairs space has a new stage and sound system for live acts. A covered and heated seating area was installed in the beer garden meaning people can retreat outdoors in all weather.

R&H Group wants to convert the former Sheffield University archaeology building at 178 West Street. It was granted permission for 19 flats last summer. A bid to add 16 more flats in two new storeys was denied in December. A new application to add eight 'well apportioned' apartments in one extra storey is awaiting a decision by the city council.