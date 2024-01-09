A 'unique' dance floor and a new stage to help restore its reputation for live music are among the big changes being made at the West Street institution

A famous Sheffield pub where Pulp's Jarvis Cocker was a regular has shut temporarily as it undergoes a major makeover.

The Hallamshire Hotel, which is one of the best known pubs on West Street, closed for the overhaul following its new year celebrations.

The Hallamshire Hotel pub on West Street, Sheffield city centre, pictured back in 2006. It has closed for a major refurbishment, with a re-launch party scheduled for Friday, February 2, 2024.

The venue, previously known as Bloo88, is preparing for its re-launch party on February 2, once the new management team has completed the big refurbishment.

The changes will include a 'truly distinctive' new look downstairs which those in charge say 'could have fallen right out of Stanley Kubrick's head' and a 'unique' dance floor Sheffield hasn't seen the likes of since the days of Stardust's revolving one.

What changes are being made to the Hallamshire Hotel?

There will be a new DJ booth and sound system, too, and a revamped cocktail menu, with a mixture of classics and in-house specials, along with a range of craft beers, ciders and other drinks.

Upstairs, in the space which has been largely unused in recent years, a new stage and sound system have been installed and 'amazing acts' are being lined up in a bid to restore the venue's glory days as cradle for live music.

Pulp and Richard Hawley are among the local legends to have played there in the past, with Jarvis Cocker having described it as a bastion of the city's alternative scene during the 80s.

Will McMahon, the pub's operations manager, said: "We are thrilled to unveil the exciting changes that we hope will redefine nightlife and live music on West Street and beyond.

What has new management team said about plans?

"Our vision was to create an atmosphere and environment that Sheffield has never seen before and we can’t wait to show off what we’ve come up with.

"Whether you're a student looking for a great night out, a live music lover or just passing by, The Hallamshire Hotel is set to become your destination of choice."

He added: "With the musical history this venue has, there's a huge pressure to get this right.

When is Hallamshire Hotel reopening?

"We've had fantastic interest from both national and local promoters and the gig calendar is starting to fill up, so we’re really looking forward to showcasing some top acts."

Even the beer garden is getting a facelift, with a new covered and heated seating area meaning people can retreat outdoors in all weather. An evening of bands and DJs across both floors until late is planned for the re-launch, scheduled for Friday, February 2.