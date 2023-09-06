All the latest food hygiene ratings awarded in Sheffield - and some may surprise you

Some Sheffield favourites shone through during their inspections this summer.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some of Sheffield's favourite pubs, restaurants and eateries proved they were worth their salt during visits by the Food Standards Agency this summer.

55 Steel City establishments have had their food hygiene ratings published following inspections by the watchdog.

55 Sheffield establishments were given new food hygiene ratings over the summer of 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They show how some of the city's favourite spots - including Butler's Balti House, Angelicas Tea & Cakes, and Beres on Middlewood Road - have the skills to keep customers safe and their kitchens clean.

The latest ratings, sorted by what type of establishment they fall under, are listed below.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Butlers Balti House is a landmark on Broad Lane.

• Rated 5: El Paso at 10 Cumberland Street, Sheffield; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Mohul Restaurant at 47 Baslow Road, Sheffield; rated on July 24

• Rated 5: St Wilfrid's Centre at St Wilfrid'S Day Centre, 524 Queens Road, Highfield, Sheffield; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: Angelicas Tea and Cake at 78-82 The Moor, Sheffield; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Butler's Balti House at 44-46 Broad Lane, Sheffield; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at Unit 2a St Paul'S Place, 121 Norfolk Street, Sheffield; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Ego Mediterranean Restaurant at 88 Surrey Street, Sheffield; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Genting Club Sheffield at St Paul'S Place, Arundel Gate, Sheffield; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Piccolino Restaurant & Bar at 4 Millennium Square, Sheffield; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Pizza Express at Unit 1 City Lofts St Paul'S, 7 St Paul'S Square, Sheffield; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: So Grounded at 199 Eyre Street, Sheffield; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: St Marys Community Centre at Bramall Lane, Highfield, Sheffield; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Burger King UK Ltd at Burger King Sheffield Midland Station, Sheaf Street, Sheffield; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 2 High Street, City Centre, Sheffield; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Caffe Piazza at 18 Church Street, City Centre, Sheffield; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Couch at 29-31 Campo Lane, Sheffield; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Mitie Catering Services Ltd (BSKYB) at Sheffield Digital Campus Electric Works, 3 Concourse Way, Sheffield; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Bankers Draft at 1-3 Market Place, City Centre, Sheffield; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Hillsborough Leisure Centre at Beulah Road, Sheffield; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: The Rivelin at Tofts Lane, Stannington, Sheffield; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Turtle Bay at Unit 2 Num Building, Holly Street, Sheffield; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Clock House Tea Rooms at Grenoside Crematorium, Skew Hill Lane, Sheffield; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Chappuccino at 25 Station Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Ness' Caffe at 134 Infirmary Road, Sheffield; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: The Loxley Sports Bar at Yew Tree Inn, Loxley New Road, Sheffield; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: The Grind at Cornwall Works, 3 Green Lane, Shalesmoor, Sheffield; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: The Riverside Kelham at 1 Mowbray Street, Sheffield; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Vocation & Co Sheffield at 113/117 Devonshire Street, Sheffield; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Aspiring Communities Sheffield Limited at Fir Vale Centre, Earl Marshal Road, Sheffield; rated on July 10

• Rated 5: Buzz Bingo Sheffield Wadsley at 1 Kilner Way, Sheffield; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Coffee Rooms at Sheffield Midland Station, Sheaf Street, Sheffield; rated on June 19

• Rated 5: DJ's Sandwich Bar at Bus Station Sheffield Interchange, Pond Street, Sheffield; rated on June 19

• Rated 5: Pitcher and Piano at Holly Street, Sheffield; rated on June 19

• Rated 4: Jams Cafe at 181 Middlewood Road, Sheffield; rated on July 12

• Rated 3: Nags Head at Stacey Bank, Loxley Road, Sheffield; rated on July 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The Hallamshire Hotel on West Street.

• Rated 5: Wellington Inn at 1 Henry Street, Sheffield; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: Hallamshire Hotel at 182 West Street, City Centre, Sheffield; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Penny Black at The Penny Black, Pond Hill, Sheffield; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Hare and Hounds at 6 Church Street, Oughtibridge, Sheffield; rated on July 5

• Rated 4: Thorncliffe Arms at 26 Burncross Road, Sheffield; rated on July 21

• Rated 4: Philadelphia Function Room and Bar at 4 Martin Street, Sheffield; rated on July 13

Takeaways

QC's Bagel Bar, on Orchard Street.

• Rated 5: Greggs at 5 The Hillsborough Arcade, Middlewood Road, Sheffield; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: Ocean Blue at 76a Burncross Road, Sheffield; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: Shelley's Fish & Chips at 2 Victoria Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Station Cafe at 3 Station Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: QC's Bagel Bar at 8 Orchard Street, City Centre, Sheffield; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Beres Pork Shop at 279 Middlewood Road, Sheffield; rated on July 10

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizzas at Unit 1 Wadsley Precinct, 162 Halifax Road, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield; rated on July 10

• Rated 5: Greggs PLC at 829 Barnsley Road, Sheffield; rated on April 3

• Rated 4: Corner Kitchen at 151 Hawley Street, Sheffield; rated on July 12

• Rated 3: Mayflower Chinese Takeaway at 182 Lane End, Sheffield; rated on July 13

• Rated 3: Saffron Spice at 1a Wortley Road, High Green, Sheffield; rated on July 13

• Rated 3: New Wok Master Takeaway at 1 Wordsworth Drive, Sheffield; rated on July 12

• Rated 3: Sandwich Division at 22 Division Street, Sheffield; rated on July 11