It's the street where Sheffield's own Arctic Monkeys famously played their first gig, upstairs at The Grapes pub.

Sadly we don't have any photos from that historic night on June 13, 2003, but we do have plenty of other pictures showing life on Trippet Lane, in Sheffield city centre, during the 80s, 90s and early noughties.

As well as photos of The Grapes pub and some of the characters who have worked and drunk there over the years, this retro photo gallery features the Dog and Partridge pub; Trippets Lounge Bar, which is famous for live jazz; and the old Cubana bar and tapas restaurant, where boxing legend Roberto Duran was among the famous visitors and which has since moved to Leopold Square.

There's plenty of music too, from a visit to Cubana by the celebrated Buena Vista Social Club band to traditional Irish music at the Dog and Partridge.

The other pictures in our retro photo gallery range from a former Big Brother contestant on a night out to a cutlery worker in action at Walter Trickett & Co.

1 . Ann Flynn Ann Flynn behind the bar at the Dog & Partridge pub, on Trippet Lane, Sheffield city centre, in 2000

2 . Irish Festival John Dowling, centre, with Francis and Diz Feeley, rehearsing at the Dog and Partridge pub on Trippet Lane, ready for Sheffield's second Irish Festival in 1999

3 . Tony Jaques Tony Jaques at The Grapes pub on Trippet Lane, Sheffield city centre