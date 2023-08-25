The new team at the pub on West Street are also seeking to change the layout, with the bar being moved to the first floor and a stage added.

A historic Sheffield pub which is preparing for a major relaunch has applied to open until 3am at weekends.

The Hallamshire Hotel on West Street, previously known as Bloo 88, closed last year before reopening in April 2023 under its new name. It is now preparing for a relaunch and has applied to Sheffield City Council to change its licence.

The licensing application, submitted by Spirit Pub Company (Leased) Limited, seeks permission to alter the layout and design of the premises, with the bar being moved to the first floor, a stage added and changes being made to the fixed seating.

It also seeks to extend the hours for the sale of alcohol and for live and recorded music from 1.30am to 2am on Sunday to Wednesday, and from 2am to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. The application states that live music will not be played on the first floor beyond midnight on any day and there will be a 'noise policy' for events held on the first floor, with a complaints procedure for local residents.

A spokesperson for the Hallamshire Hotel told The Star: "We have submitted a licensing application and are very excited to see that the project is moving along.

"However, the license application is only the first of a multi stage process and we are still beavering away eagerly in the background to ensure that the final delivery is the best that it can be."

The pub is based in the former Greaves and Co Hallamshire Hotel building, which, according to CAMRA's Sheffield’s Real Heritage Pubs guide, was built in 1903, with the old brewery celebrated on the tiled exterior dating back to around 1860.