Sheffield University: New life for former archaeology building propped up by scaffolding for six years

It could finally lose its ugly hoarding and network of poles

By David Walsh
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:38 BST

A former Sheffield University building propped up with scaffolding for years is set for a new life as flats.

Northgate House, at 178 West Street, opposite Tesco, needed ‘emergency works’ in 2016 due to problems with external walls. It was used by the archaeology department but was closed and later sold. Now the owner, Sheffield-based R & H Group, is behind plans to create 19 flats to rent for professionals.

Northgate House needed ‘emergency works’ in 2016 due to problems with external walls.
A spokesman said they hoped to gain permission from the city council within two months and start on site "as soon as possible".

In October 2016, Rowland Scaffold reported that ‘all stops were pulled out to meet the deadline for this new emergency job based at Northgate House, West Street, Sheffield’.

It added: ‘Our customer is the University of Sheffield and they also own the building…the scaffold is for parapet and external walls retention’.

