It could finally lose its ugly hoarding and network of poles

A former Sheffield University building propped up with scaffolding for years is set for a new life as flats.

Northgate House, at 178 West Street, opposite Tesco, needed ‘emergency works’ in 2016 due to problems with external walls. It was used by the archaeology department but was closed and later sold. Now the owner, Sheffield-based R & H Group, is behind plans to create 19 flats to rent for professionals.

A spokesman said they hoped to gain permission from the city council within two months and start on site "as soon as possible".

In October 2016, Rowland Scaffold reported that ‘all stops were pulled out to meet the deadline for this new emergency job based at Northgate House, West Street, Sheffield’.