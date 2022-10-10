As well as ‘entertainment roles’ for Halloween and Christmas, Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham also wants ride and attractions ‘hosts’, retail assistants, food and beverage workers and ‘park care’ team members. The firm did not say how jobs are on offer.

It is offering ‘varying shifts’ and says it is a flexible employer and welcomes applications from students, school leavers and older people, including those who have retired.

Andy Flowers, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We know how many talented people there are in South Yorkshire so we’re excited to receive applications for our wide range of open seasonal roles that bring to life the excitement and wonder of the activities we have planned.

“If you’re looking for a fun and flexible job and like dealing with people, you could find your next role at Gulliver’s Valley.”

The website says benefits include tickets for friends and family, free uniform and free parking.

Gulliver’s Valley opened in July 2020 and is the fourth theme park in the Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts family. It is aimed at children between the ages of two and 13-years-old, is based on 250 acres of land and has a variety of lodge accommodation. It has more than 30 rides and attractions and a display of classic cars.

The group is headed by Julie Dalton, daughter of Ray Phillips who opened the first park, Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath in 1978.

