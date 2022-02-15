But visitors to the Rother Valley theme park will have to wait a little longer for the Splash Zone to open there, with its owners saying the Covid pandemic ‘did change our priorities’.

They say they are focusing instead on developing onsite accommodation at the site, just outside Sheffield, to add to the themed lodgings which already include mermaid dens, pirate cabins and the Mighty Megalodon Lodge.

The Apache Falls ride at Gulliver's Valley theme park in Rother Valley, where a new Splash Zone water play area is planned

The Gulliver’s sites in Warrington and Milton Keynes already feature Splash Zones, which are indoor areas where the water isn’t deep enough to swim in but there are lots of attractions for little ones, including water slides, sprays and streams.

What will the Splash Zone at Gulliver’s Valley feature, when will it open and who can use it?

They are currently closed but Gulliver’s Splash Zones usually cost £8 per child for two hours and are available after school at weekends and during school holidays.

Children of all ages can use them, and there are special Splash Tots sessions designed for pre-school toddlers, while adults can either get involved themselves or supervise from the dry seated area where there is a cafe.

They also host Splash Wipeout sessions, which the webite says feature ‘amazing activities, games and a truly epic water battle’.

A spokesperson for Gulliver’s Valley said: “A splash zone at Gulliver’s Valley is still in the pipeline but the pandemic did change our priorities and the development of our onsite accommodation was accelerated.