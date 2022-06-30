Plans for a new branch of discount grocery store at the old Mothercare site, off Eyre Street and beside St Mary’s Gate on the ring road, have been submitted to Sheffield Council.

The retail giant claims the proposed supermarket would breathe new life into the vacant site, which it says is becoming ‘increasingly run down in appearance’, and create up to 40 jobs.

How the proposed new Lidl supermarket off Eyre Street in Sheffield city centre would look (pic: SMR Architects/Lidl)

The store would measure 2,337sqm internally, with a 1,373sqm sales area, and there would be 92 car parking spaces, including six accessible spaces and eight parent and child spaces.

The 0.73-hectare site is currently occupied by two large retail units, which were previously occupied by Mothercare and Staples and more recently by a charity store and by Theatre Deli, which has since found a new home in Sheffield.

It is across the ring road from an existing Aldi store, with Decathlon on the other side of Eyre Street.

Under the plans, one of the existing buildings would be demolished and the remaining building would be extended to create the store and associated parking, access, servicing and landscaping.

Changes would be made to the car park layout and existing access from Eyre Street, with new access from South Lane created for deliveries.

The proposed supermarket would be in addition to the new Lidl planned to replace the Sports Direct store which is closing on High Street, Sheffield.

The planning application marks the latest step in Lidl’s rapid expansion plans, with the retailer looking to open many more stores across Sheffield, South Yorkshire and beyond, including in Beauchief, Broomhill, Burngreave, Crystal Peaks, Ecclesall, Ecclesfield, Fir Vale, Fulwood, Gleadless, Hillsborough, Holbrook, Meadowhall, Norton.

The application was validated by the council on June 21, the standard consultation expiry date by which people must have submitted any comments is July 19, and a decision is expected by September 20.

There is just one comment so far from a member of the public, who opposes the plans.

They say there are already three supermarkets within a five-mile radius, an Aldi, a Sainsbury’s and a Waitrose, and the site would be better suited for housing to help the council achieve its aim of creating 20,000 homes within the city centre.