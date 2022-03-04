The discount retailer is set to close in July and and the discount supermarket will take over two floors in the building, which was once House of Fraser.

WHERE IS SPORTS DIRECT GOING?

The news will be welcomed for keeping a large building in use. It also solves the mystery of whether Sports Direct would maintain two shops in Sheffield city centre.

The company is refurbishing the former TJ Hughes department store on The Moor. It has never commented on its plans.

Last year, the owners of 50 High Street, Tellon Capital, said Sports Direct had two more years of its lease to run and the agreement must be honoured.

HOW MUCH IS THE BUILDING ON SALE FOR?

The property has two other tenants, Poundland and the British Heart Foundation, fronting on to Arundel Gate, and currently brings in rent of £480,000-a-year.

Now the seven-floor building is up for sale for £9.75m.

Marketing information by Sanderson Weatherall states Sports Direct will be out by July 29. Lidl has signed a 25-year lease.

WHO ARE THE TENANTS?

The first to fourth floors have been stripped out to a shell condition. Planning permission for 330 student beds on the basement, lower ground, ground and six upper floors has expired, the estate agent says.

Last month, The Star reproted hoardings had gone up at the former TJ Hughes on The Moor and Sports Direct has submitted plans to erect signs for brands USC, Game, Adidas and the Nike logo.

Sports Direct is also closing a branch at Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge in March after a row over rent.

