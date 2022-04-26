The discount supermarket chain has today revealed 14 locations for potential new stores across Sheffield, as the firm continues its mass expansion across the UK.

The discounter has asked the public to support in identifying sites across the city, which would bring affordable, high-quality food to more neighbourhoods.

Lidl could bring over a dozen new stores to Sheffield with the supermarket chain interested in areas including Burngreave, Broomhill, Ecclesall and Fulwood.

Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer at Lidl GB, said: “There are still communities up and down the country telling us how much they want – and need – a Lidl store.

“We are opening an average of one new store a week [in the UK], which is incredible, and our teams have done a phenomenal job of keeping that pace going over the last couple of years.”

A finder’s fee is up for grabs to anyone who pinpoints a suitable location, which must be a prominent place with easy access and a strong pedestrian traffic flow.

Areas in Sheffield listed as desirable locations are Beauchief, Broomhill, Burngreave, Crystal Peaks, Ecclesall, Ecclesfield, Fir Vale, Fulwood, Gleadless, Hillsborough, Holbrook, Meadowhall, Norton, and St Mary’s Gate.

Members of the public who know of any potential sites are encouraged to check details against Lidl’s site requirements and contact the supermarket’s property team with further details.

Lidl bosses have lodged fresh plans for a supermarket in Swallownest, almost a year and a half after Rotherham Council’s planning board rejected the discount retailer’s previous scheme.

In 2020, Lidl applied to build a 1,880 sqm supermarket on land off Rotherham Road, as well as the demolition of the Christ Church building, and part of Swallownest Miners Welfare that is currently on the site.

The plans were rejected on the basis of the “detrimental” impact the new store would have on businesses in the centre of Swallownest.

Lidl is also planning to build another supermarket in Sheffield city centre, creating 40 jobs.

The discount chain wants to build a new food store on St Mary’s Gate Retail Park off Eyre Street, site of a former Staples stationery shop and a Mothercare.

A letter sent to neighbouring businesses states it intends to submit a planning application in ‘coming weeks’.