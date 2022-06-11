The budget retailer is looking to open many more supermarkets in South Yorkshire and a number are already in the pipeline, with plans unveiled, submitted for consideration or approved.

Here are some of the sites in Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley where a new Lidl could be opening near you soon.

Rotherham Road, Handsworth, Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl has a number of plans in the pipeline for new supermarkets in Sheffield and elsewhere in South Yorkshire. This store in Malin Bridge opened in June 2021

Plans for a new Lidl in Handsworth, Sheffield, were approved in January this year.

Part of Dore House industrial estate, at the junction of Rotherham Road and Orgreave Road, will be demolished to make way for the new store.

Rotherham Council had objected because it was building a new town centre at Waverley and had plans to include an Aldi there.

But Sheffield councillors gave the planning application the green light, with one describing how the new store would be just across the road from the old Asda where The Full Monty was filmed and it would be useful to have a food store in the area again.

St Mary’s Gate, Sheffield city centre

Lidl is planning to build a supermarket at St Mary’s Gate Retail Park off Eyre Street, on the site of a former Staples stationery shop and Mothercare, which until recently housed Theatre Deli.

The retailer has said the new store, which would be across the road from an existing Aldi supermarket, would create 40 jobs and have 91 parking spaces, an in-store bakery and toilets, and solar panels on the roof.

In March, a letter sent to neighbouring businesses stated that it intended to submit a planning application in ‘coming weeks’.

High Street, Sheffield city centre

Sports Direct on High Street in Sheffield city centre is set to be replaced by a Lidl supermarket, The Star revealed in March.

Sports Direct is scheduled to close the branch in July, as it moves to new premises on The Moor, and Lidl will take over two floors of the building, which was once occupied by House of Fraser.

The building is also home to a Poundland and a British Heart Foundation charity shop.

High Street, Maltby, Rotherham

Plans for a new Lidl supermarket at the site of a former fire station in Maltby, Rotherham, were approved on Thursday, June 9.

The discount retailer said the new store, on High Street, opposite Tesco, will create 15 full time and 25 part time jobs.

The building will measure 1,900 sqm, with a sales area of 1,256 sqm, and there will be 87 car parking spaces.

Rotherham Road, Swallownest, Rotherham

Fresh plans were earlier this year lodged for a new Lidl supermarket in Swallownest – almost a year and a half after Rotherham Council rejected the retailer’s previous scheme.

The proposed store on Rotherham Road would have a 1,252 sqm sales area, including an in-store bakery and customer toilets, as well as 102 parking spaces, rapid electric vehicle charging points, and solar panels on its roof. Lidl said it would create around 40 new full and part-time jobs.

In 2020, councillors had rejected Lidl’s previous plans for a supermarket at the site, which would have included the demolition of the Christ Church building, and part of Swallownest Miners Welfare building there.

High Street, Goldthorpe, Barnsley

Lidl submitted a planning application in February to build a new store on the site of a former primary school in Goldthorpe,

It applied to build a 1,979 sqm supermarket, along with 121 car parking spaces to the front of the store, on the 0.95 hectare site at the junction of High Street and Doncaster Road, which was formerly home to Goldthorpe Primary School.

Home Bargains had been granted permission for a new store there in 2019, but that scheme did not go ahead.

These sites are in addition to the numerous areas across South Yorkshire where Lidl recently revealed it is looking to open new stores as it continues its mass expansion across the UK.

Its list of Sheffield neighbourhoods where it said earlier this year it was looking for sites to open new branches included: Beauchief, Broomhill, Burngreave, Crystal Peaks, Ecclesall, Ecclesfield, Fir Vale, Fulwood, Gleadless, Hillsborough, Holbrook, Meadowhall and Norton.

In Doncaster, it was looking to open supermarkets in Conisbrough, Bessacarr and around the Central and East Doncaster region.

In Rotherham, its wish list for expansion included Kimberworth, Masborough Street, Rawmarsh and Wickersley/Bramley, in addition to the Maltby and Swallownest sites listed above.