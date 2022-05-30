Theatre Deli, which had been based on Eyre Street since October 2017, has identified its next location, The Denby Suite in Cuthbert House on Arley Street.

In January, the arts charity had received notice on its Eyre Street site to vacate the premises, and it had to find a new venue ahead of the end of its tenancy on January 10, 2022.

The move was described as 'unexpected', following the site's purchase and the issuing of a new lease in September last year.

Theatre Deli has secured into its third Sheffield venue in the Denby Suite at Cuthbert House on Arley Street. Picture by Theatre Deli

Located just around the corner from London Road and just a five-minute walk from its former Eyre Street building - Theatre Deli’s new venue is a welcome partnership with Sheffield organisation CADS.

And in line with Theatre Deli’s Accessibility Policy announced earlier this year to national acclaim, the new ground floor space is wheelchair accessible and contains an accessible toilet.

The Denby Suite will be Theatre Deli’s third Sheffield venue and 13th venue nationally, including the charity’s new London base in the City of London, which will open its doors this July.

Theatre Deli's Arley Street premises, a one storey, white building with a grey roof. The building is adjoined to a redbrick building and has a small car park in front. Picture by Theatre Deli

Theatre Deli is also currently seeking a designer to transform its new space over the summer, ready to officially welcome the public in autumn 2022.

Nathan Geering, co-artistic director at Theatre Deli, said: “We are over the moon to have secured a new space that artists and audiences of Sheffield can once again call their home.

"We have lots of exciting things planned in the coming months, so watch this space.”

In its 13-year history, Theatre Deli has occupied 11 venues that would have otherwise stood empty in city centres – the Eyre Street venue was once a Mothercare, and its venue on The Moor from 2014 was formerly a Woolworths.

Artists and audiences can keep up to date with Theatre Deli’s journey via its social media channels @theatredelishef.

For more information on Theatre Deli’s call out for a designer, which closes on Friday, June 3, visit https://bit.ly/TDShef_Designer.