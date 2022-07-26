​​​David Woodhead, of Woodhead Investments, said the project, on the site of the former Next store on Fargate, had been held up due to an expected requirement for steel girders - amid soaring prices.

But after weeks of inactivity, shoppers could expect to see activity next week and the project complete in January, he added.

The plot on Fargate.

The £1.5m revamp had been held up due to structural problems. Original columns they hoped to reuse turned out not to be steel but cast iron which was too weak, forcing them to start from scratch, he said.

Mr Woodhead joked they were ‘still struggling on’ - but had positive news about a potential occupier.

The former Next in June 2021.

He was talking to two leisure operators and hopes to announce a winner in September, he said.

He added: “We needed more steel work at a time of rising prices which led to negotiations over cost.

“Thankfully the steel is now at the fabricators being cut to size and they should start to go in early next week.”

The builders are Harris CM.

The unit, at the corner of Norfolk Row, has been empty for more than two years after Next moved to The Moor.

It is one of more than 10 out of 40 shops on Fargate that are currently empty.