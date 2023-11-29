Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A landmark new building in pride of place on a premium Sheffield street is "90 per cent" likely to be a restaurant or bar, the developer said.

The former Next store site, on the corner of Norfolk Row, is set to be transformed into a two-storey unit with full height windows and a roof terrace.

The former Next site is set to be a restaurant or bar.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is 90 per cent likely to be let to a hospitality operator, according to David Woodhead, of Woodhead Investments.

The firm is hoping to win planning approval within days, before appointing a contractor to start in the new year, he added. Construction is set to last 12 months and the development open in 2025.

Mr Woodhead said he’d had interest from two local businesses but he was holding out for a national operator.

He added: "We’re awaiting a planning decision before tendering for a builder. It’s all hopefully about to happen."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project hit problems last year when structural columns were found to be too weak to reuse. Then the builder went bust.

Sheffield architects Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson have described their design as 'an iconic symbol of the city’s progress'.