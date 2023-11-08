The aim is to encourage families to spend time in the city centre before Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An empty shop on a premium street in Sheffield is set to be transformed into the ‘world’s most famous home’ for Christmas.

The former Paperchase on the corner of Fargate and Chapel Walk will reopen as ‘Santa’s Study’. It is a place where children can write letters to Father Christmas and a team of elves will make sure they arrive safely at the North Pole before the big day.

The former Paperchase on the corner of Fargate and Chapel Walk will reopen as ‘Santa’s Study’.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free festive attraction is being organised by Sheffield Business Improvement District with the help of Sheffield artists Ruby Fox and Ruthie Ford.

Initially, it will open every Saturday and Sunday from November 25. It will be daily from Monday, December 18 to 4pm on Christmas Eve.

Diane Jarvis, head of business operations at Sheffield BID, said it would be a city centre attraction with a "real wow factor."

She added: "Santa’s Study is adding something really special to the city centre’s festive plans this year and we’re sure it will be a big hit with visitors. It’s important the city centre offers memorable experiences, such as Santa’s Study, to encourage families to visit and spend time here. Many people continue to be impacted by the cost of living, so it’s important to deliver free and inclusive activities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also thanked property owner AEW UK REIT Plc for helping to make this possible.

Henry Butt of AEW said: "We’re delighted to help create a new and exciting environment to attract new visitors to the city. This festive partnership with the BID offers families a fun, free and fully immersive Christmas experience. It’s the perfect opportunity for us to support a great meanwhile use initiative that in turn benefits local businesses whilst the regeneration of Fargate continues."