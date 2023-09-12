Fargate: New building on troubled former Next site set to be 'iconic symbol of city's progress'
The 'landmark' is set to take pride of place on premium street
A landmark new building that will be a ‘testament to modern architecture’ is set to take pride of place on a premium street in Sheffield.
The former Next site is set to be transformed into ‘an iconic symbol of the city’s progress,’ a report by Sheffield architects Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson states.
Images show a two-storey building with full height windows and a roof terrace on the corner of Fargate and Norfolk Row.
New plans have been submitted following the unexpected demolition of the former Next store in April last year. That left the original 2019 planning permission, for a new facade and second floor extension, ‘unlawful’.
The new planning application states: "It will be a testament to modern architecture, featuring a striking and innovative design that will become an iconic symbol of the city's progress. The structure will be carefully crafted to fit harmoniously within its surroundings, respecting the city's heritage and cultural significance.
"Through this redress of the unlawful development, the city will gain a landmark building that not only complies with all regulations but also serves as a source of pride and a vibrant addition to its skyline."
The site is owned by Woodhead Investments of Wakefield. Boss David Woodhead last year said they’d been hit by a string of problems including the discovery of columns made of cast iron, which was too weak to reuse, and the builder going bust.
The £1.5m rebuild was originally scheduled to complete in October 2021.
The new plans will be welcome on Fargate which is undergoing a £15m revamp and a shift from retail towards culture, coffee shops and restaurants.