A small section of light brown blocks has been laid near Virgin Money

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first paving in the refurbishment of Fargate has been laid showing how the premium street will be transformed.

A small section of light brown blocks has been laid near Virgin Money, near the junction with Leopold Street, giving an indication of the upgrade to come.

First paving on Fargate gives glimpse of the future on Sheffield's premier street.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearby, a close-packed row of beefy looking bollards show how the area will be protected from attackers in vehicles.

A close-packed row of beefy-looking bollards protect the area from attackers in vehicles.

Fargate is having a multi-million pound revamp with money from the Government's Future High Street Fund. Tram tracks and imported Italian cobbles laid in the 1990s are being ripped up and replaced with black asphalt ahead of new paving and features.