Fargate: First paving gives glimpse of future for Sheffield's premier street
A small section of light brown blocks has been laid near Virgin Money
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first paving in the refurbishment of Fargate has been laid showing how the premium street will be transformed.
A small section of light brown blocks has been laid near Virgin Money, near the junction with Leopold Street, giving an indication of the upgrade to come.
Nearby, a close-packed row of beefy looking bollards show how the area will be protected from attackers in vehicles.
Fargate is having a multi-million pound revamp with money from the Government's Future High Street Fund. Tram tracks and imported Italian cobbles laid in the 1990s are being ripped up and replaced with black asphalt ahead of new paving and features.
Drawings show huge flowerbeds and outdoor seating, signalling the street’s shift from retail to food, drink, leisure and culture.