Construction of a new building on a premium Sheffield street has been described as “a mess” after a string of problems.

A 1.5m rebuild of the former Next store on Fargate was originally scheduled to complete in October last year. But the site has been largely dormant after delays, culminating in the builder going bust.

​​​David Woodhead, of Woodhead Investments, said he hoped to sign a new firm in January and get back on track. The plan is still to let the building to a leisure operator, he added.

“It’s been a real mess. The builder went into administration. Then the sub-contractor returned and took all the steel work away. We’re in the process of trying to appoint a replacement builder to take over and hope to have some positive news in the new year.”

Image of how the new building could look.

The unit, at the corner of Norfolk Row, has been empty for more than two years after Next moved to The Moor.