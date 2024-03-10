Ecclesall Road: Estate agent announces deal for major restaurant in former Colombo premises
A major restaurant on one of Sheffield’s trendiest streets is set to reopen after almost three years.
The former Colombo eaterie, in a large unit at number 359, has been let, according to the estate agent.
The Sri Lankan restaurant opened in 2019 but lasted two years, closing in 2021 - mid way through the pandemic.
It could be a rare piece of good news for the road which has sprouted ‘to let’ boards in recent years.
Reds' True BBQ at 383-385 was ‘under offer’ before being put up for auction in December. It failed to sell.
Graze Inn and The Eagle were also 'under offer' last year but there has been no sign of a deal.
Amaro Lounge and Tuk Tuk Thai remain closed and a planned food hall has yet to materialise.
Only Jaflong offers some good news. The famous Crookes-based restaurant last year announced it was opening in the former Honeycomb restaurant on Ecclesall Road.