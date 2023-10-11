Ecclesall Road: Former restaurant unit set to reopen on trendy street after three years
If confirmed, it will be one of the largest deals for some time
A new restaurant is set to open on a trendy street in Sheffield three years after the previous business closed.
The former Reds' True BBQ at 383-385 Ecclesall Road is ‘under offer,’ according to estate agent Crosthwaite Commercial.
It is advertising the unit as having a late night alcohol licence and being on one of Sheffield’s ‘prime leisure pitches’. Neighbours include Nando’s, Costa Coffee, Dunkin Donuts, Pizza Express, Zaap Thai, Starbucks ‘and many more’.
If confirmed, it will be one of the largest deals on Ecclesall Road for some time after smaller spaces became more popular due to the cost of living crisis.
Other former restaurants in large units standing empty on Ecclesall Road include Graze Inn, The Eagle, Colombo, and Amaro.
Reds' True BBQ opened in 2018 offering 'slow-cooked meat with specially crafted rubs and seasonings in a casual canteen setting'. It closed in 2020.