Jaflong restaurant: Bosses reveal Ecclesall Road site where restaurant will re-open after 25 years in Crookes
Banner reveals exactly where popular Sheffield restaurant will re-open 'very soon'
A popular Sheffield restaurant has confirmed its new location ahead of a move from Crookes after 25 years.
The Jaflong restaurant is moving to a new site on Ecclesall Road, after losing the premises where it had operated for the last 10 years. It closed in April, pledging to re-open again at a new site.
Now the business has placed a banner across the top of its planned new venue on Ecclesall Road, confirming the exact location where it will be re-opening. five months after its closure earlier this year.
They have also confirmed on their website: "We will be re-opening in new premises on Ecclesall Road very soon."
The new site is just across the road from the Marks and Spencer food store on Ecclesall Road, and next to the Sport Shack music bar.
There is no confirmation of the date of re-opening yet though.
Boss Shahab Uddin had previously stated that the business would be ‘moving to a new premises in the near future with a bigger and better Jaflong experience.’
Mr Uddin told The Star in the Spring that if Jaflong was forced to leave the building, it would look to relocate to a new site within two kilometres of their previous base in Crookes.
It is not known what the plans are for the building in Crookes which had previously been Jaflong's base. It has previously been a bookies and a video rental shop.
The restaurant had previously operated since the late 1990s from a smaller building on Northfield Road, also in Crookes