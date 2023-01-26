News you can trust since 1887
What people on Ecclesall Road think of controversial plans for new food hall

It is a planning application that has divided people into those who say ‘too much’ and those who say ‘not enough’.​​​​​​​

By David Walsh
2 minutes ago

Plans for a new food hall in a long-disused heritage building on Ecclesall Road are being opposed by a group of residents who it would fear it would bring litter, noise and parking problems. And there are too many food and drink businesses in the area already - many of which are closed.

The list includes Juke and Loe, Amaro Lounge, Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food, Red’s True Barbecue, Colombo, Graze Inn, The Eagle and Honeycomb. But there are plenty of success stories too including the ever busy Nonna’s, Prithi Raj, Maranello’s and Lost and Found.

Founders and Co would feature a restaurant, bar and business hub and outdoor seating in the former Sunday School next to The Well Church. The Star spoke to people on the street and the proposals were largely welcomed for bringing the building back to life.

Founders and Co would feature a restaurant, bar and business hub and outdoor seating in the former Sunday School next to The Well Church.
Amaro Lounge closed on Sunday January 22 2023.
Nonna's is always busy.
Popular restaurant Juke and Loe closed last year.
The Eagle pub closed last year.