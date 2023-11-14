If confirmed, it will be one of the largest deals for some time

A pub and restaurant on a trendy Sheffield street are set for a new lease of life after their shock closure last year.

The Eagle and Graze Inn, which were side-by-side on Ecclesall Road, both closed in September, leaving a huge gap on the bustling street.

Now Crosthwaite Commercial has announced the units, which are to let, are 'under offer'. It states they have an 'extensive main road frontage' and 176 covers.

It adds: "Ecclesall Road is Sheffield’s premier suburban leisure location and these premises occupy possibly the best position in the area."

If confirmed, it will be one of the largest deals for some time. Ecclesall Road is shifting from retail to hospitality but bigger units have been hard to shift due to the cost of living crisis.

Last month, Crosthwaites announced the former Reds' True BBQ at 383-385 Ecclesall Road was also 'under offer'.

Another prime unit, it has been empty for three years. It is now up for auction for £750,000 in Mark Jenkinson’s December sale.

Crosthwaite has also been trying to rent out the former Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food for more than a year. It is between Pizza Express and Nando’s.