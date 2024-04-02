Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scores of people queued up to claim a goody bag at the reopening of wilko in Rotherham.

A long line formed ahead of the 9am return of the retailer to Parkgate Shopping Centre.

The first in the queue received a 'bumper' prize and the next 50 got a goody bag of favourites at the relaunch of wilko, Parkgate, Rotherham.

CDS Superstores snapped up the brand when the chain collapsed in October. Some 400 stores closed, including at Parkgate. The new shop is in the same unit.

Bosses were delighted with the response.

Chief executive Alex Simpkin said: “We’re overjoyed by the reaction of Rotherham locals to the new wilko store and we’re pleased to see that everyone is excited by wilko’s return to the UK high street.”

Deputy mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Robert Taylor cut a ribbon to officially mark the occasion.