wilko: Huge line forms for goody bags at Rotherham Parkgate relaunch
A long line formed ahead of the 9am return of the retailer to Parkgate Shopping Centre.
The first customer received a ‘bumper prize’ and the next 50 got a bag of 'wilko favourites'.
CDS Superstores snapped up the brand when the chain collapsed in October. Some 400 stores closed, including at Parkgate. The new shop is in the same unit.
Bosses were delighted with the response.
Chief executive Alex Simpkin said: “We’re overjoyed by the reaction of Rotherham locals to the new wilko store and we’re pleased to see that everyone is excited by wilko’s return to the UK high street.”
Deputy mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Robert Taylor cut a ribbon to officially mark the occasion.
Some 50 jobs were created.
