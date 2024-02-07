News you can trust since 1887
Dozens of people responded with with a mixture of serious, hopeful and humorous suggestions. Dozens of people responded with with a mixture of serious, hopeful and humorous suggestions.
Meadowhall: 19 shops readers dream of Sheffield shopping centre including John Lewis, Disney and Sainsbury's

There are several vacant units - perfect for some of these suggestions

By David Walsh
Published 7th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 07:21 GMT

Meadowhall is going through one of the biggest shake-ups in its history as Sports Direct and Frasers prepare to open in the former Debenhams.

The reopening of the huge unit at the end of The Avenue to house both shops will also see two others close.

The existing Sports Direct and GAME will leave The Gallery and relocate into the new stores, leaving two empty units. It comes as Meadowhall bosses are battling to fill empty space on High Street left by the collapse of wilko last year.

There are also 10 slots to fill on The Avenue, which used to be called Park Lane, and three on The Arcade, including the one vacated by Santander last year.

So we asked readers which new shops they’d like to see in the megamall. More than 100 responded on The Star’s Facebook page with a mixture of serious, hopeful and humorous suggestions - which ones do you agree with?

Lots of people called for a John Lewis to open in Meadowhall. The upmarket brand closed its longstanding store in Sheffield three years ago.

1. John Lewis

Photo: Simon Hulme

The Disney Store at Meadowhall closed in August 2021 after nearly 30 years at Meadowhall. The toy store popular with families and film fanatics had been a fixture since 1992, only two years after the megamall opened. At the time Disney was closing dozens of stores saying it wanted to focus on e-commerce.

2. Disney Store

Photo: PAUL RAEBURN

Home Bargains has a cult following among lovers of discount brands. It is riding high with 539 stores across the UK including one in Woodseats. Time to open in Meadowhall?

3. Home Bargains

Photo: Google Street View

Quite a few readers called for a return of Debenhams. Sadly that will never happen because the historic chain went bust in 2021.

4. Debenhams

