Holme Lane Hillsborough: Sheffield charity project shop closes for good with £10 'bin bag' offer
It's the end of the road for a popular Sheffield charity shop today, as it closes its doors for the last time.
Not Just a Shop, on Holme Lane, Hillsborough, opened to provide training for young adults with learning disabilities.
But bosses have today confirmed that they are closing for good from today.
As a closing down offer, the shop is allowing customers to fill a bin bag with as much of its stock as they want for £10.
A spokesman confirmed to The Star they were closing down permanently and would not be re-opening anywhere in the foreseeable future.
They said on Facebook: "Saturday was officially our last day of trading but we still have loads of clothes, shoes, bags & bric-a-brac etc.
"Come down early tomorrow (Tuesday April 2) and fill a bin bag with stuff for £10, first come first served. Open from 9.30am."
