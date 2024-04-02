Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's the end of the road for a popular Sheffield charity shop today, as it closes its doors for the last time.

Not Just a Shop, on Holme Lane, Hillsborough, opened to provide training for young adults with learning disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But bosses have today confirmed that they are closing for good from today.

As a closing down offer, the shop is allowing customers to fill a bin bag with as much of its stock as they want for £10.

A spokesman confirmed to The Star they were closing down permanently and would not be re-opening anywhere in the foreseeable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said on Facebook: "Saturday was officially our last day of trading but we still have loads of clothes, shoes, bags & bric-a-brac etc.