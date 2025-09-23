Telegraph House auction: Landmark home of German Doner Kebab in Sheffield city centre for sale for £2.25m
Telegraph House on High Street is going under the hammer at the end of the month.
The former home of The Star and Sheffield Telegraph newspapers, it currently houses a Sainsbury’s Local, three shops, offices, eight apartments, German Doner Kebab (GDK) and Bell and Buxton Solicitors.
It is close to a 24-hour McDonald’s a Wendy’s, Greggs and Burger King.
Doug Guild, a partner at Allsop and the auctioneer responsible for selling the lot, said it had potential for more flats.
He added: “Telegraph House is a fantastic opportunity to be able to buy an attractive, prominent mixed-use historic building in a global top 100 university city, opposite the regenerated Fargate, which is driving footfall with nearby occupiers that include McDonalds, HMV and Boots and more.
“With significant asset management potential, and income spread across numerous tenants and anchored by a Sainsbury’s Local, we expect strong interest in this lot.”
Telegraph House was built between 1913 and 1916.
It was listed in 1994. Historic England states it was formerly known as Kemsley House and the architect was Gibbs, Flockton and Teather.
It is being auctioned with a guide price of £2.25m on September 30.