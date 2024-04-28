Burger & Sauce: Fast food chain bids to open on High Street in Sheffield city centre

Concerns have been raised at the concentration of junk food outlets in the area
By David Walsh
Published 28th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A burger restaurant is set to open in Sheffield’s city centre amid concerns over a concentration of fast food outlets.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Burger & Sauce has applied to open in the former Pizza Hut at 41-43 High Street.Burger & Sauce has applied to open in the former Pizza Hut at 41-43 High Street.
Burger & Sauce has applied to open in the former Pizza Hut at 41-43 High Street.

Burger & Sauce has applied to open in the former Pizza Hut at 41-43 High Street. The West Midlands company wants to install a new shop front and extractor system to the rear.

It opened a branch in Coventry earlier this month, giving away 100 burgers, and says it has 14 venues, with 15 in the pipeline.

Last year, a new Burger King on Fargate stoked fears the area would become the “scoffing centre of Yorkshire” due to junk food outlets nearby including a 24-hour McDonald’s, Greggs, Wendy’s and German Doner Kebab. 

Related topics:SheffieldWest MidlandsCoventryYorkshireGreggsMcDonald'sFargateBurger King

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.