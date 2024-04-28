Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A burger restaurant is set to open in Sheffield’s city centre amid concerns over a concentration of fast food outlets.

Burger & Sauce has applied to open in the former Pizza Hut at 41-43 High Street.

It opened a branch in Coventry earlier this month, giving away 100 burgers, and says it has 14 venues, with 15 in the pipeline.