Burger & Sauce: Fast food chain bids to open on High Street in Sheffield city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
A burger restaurant is set to open in Sheffield’s city centre amid concerns over a concentration of fast food outlets.
Burger & Sauce has applied to open in the former Pizza Hut at 41-43 High Street. The West Midlands company wants to install a new shop front and extractor system to the rear.
It opened a branch in Coventry earlier this month, giving away 100 burgers, and says it has 14 venues, with 15 in the pipeline.
Last year, a new Burger King on Fargate stoked fears the area would become the “scoffing centre of Yorkshire” due to junk food outlets nearby including a 24-hour McDonald’s, Greggs, Wendy’s and German Doner Kebab.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.