Redheads across the UK can claim free nuggets at Wendy's this week - and wearing a ginger wig qualifies

Sheffield's redhead community can treat themselves to free chicken nuggets this week as part of World Redhead Day celebrations. The fast food chain, Wendy's, which recently opened on High Street in Sheffield city centre, is giving away four nuggets to anyone with red hair on Friday, May 26, 2023.

This includes people who have dyed ginger hair and anyone wearing a red wig, as well as natural redheads.

Wendy's are offering anyone and everyone with red hair free chicken nuggets this Friday.

The nuggets can be redeemed along with any other purchase by downloading the prize QR code from the Wendy's website and is available from World Redhead Day on May 26, through to June 2.