Wendy's Sheffield: Fast food chain to give every 'redhead' free chicken nuggets for World Redhead Day

Redheads across the UK can claim free nuggets at Wendy's this week - and wearing a ginger wig qualifies

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 24th May 2023, 14:14 BST

Sheffield's redhead community can treat themselves to free chicken nuggets this week as part of World Redhead Day celebrations. The fast food chain, Wendy's, which recently opened on High Street in Sheffield city centre, is giving away four nuggets to anyone with red hair on Friday, May 26, 2023.

This includes people who have dyed ginger hair and anyone wearing a red wig, as well as natural redheads.

Wendy's are offering anyone and everyone with red hair free chicken nuggets this Friday.Wendy's are offering anyone and everyone with red hair free chicken nuggets this Friday.
The nuggets can be redeemed along with any other purchase by downloading the prize QR code from the Wendy's website and is available from World Redhead Day on May 26, through to June 2.

Wendy's opened in Sheffield in December 2022, after franchisees George and Dino Papadamou (who also own Papa's Fish and Chips), sought to bring the American brand's iconic menu to the North of England. The restaurant has proven very popular since opening, proving viable competition for McDonald's and German Doner Kebab nearby. KFC is also opening soon.

