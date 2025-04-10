Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The manager of a famous Sheffield coffee shop has returned to work after breaking her back falling in the snow.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Pearson is back behind the counter at Pollards on Ecclesall Road, Hunter’s Bar, after a fall at the end of January.

The shop’s Facebook states: “We are delighted to welcome Rachel back to work! After suffering a broken back falling in the snow, Rachel has made an amazing recovery and is back at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Pearson is back at Pollards on Ecclesall Road, Hunter's Bar, after breaking her back. | Google/NW

“A huge thank you to Richard for doing such a wonderful job of holding the fort and hope he enjoys a well earned holiday for a couple of weeks.

“We will remain closed on Mondays until the 28th April when normal hours will resume.

“Finally, thank you to all our customers for your understanding during the last couple of months.”

The shop opened on Ecclesall Road in July 2011 with Ms Pearson at the helm. Prior to that it was based on Charles Street and had a cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It relocated after bosses complained of intolerable delays to the postponement of the Sevenstone retail quarter. At that time Ms Pearson had worked at the city centre cafe for 26 years.

Pollards Tea and Coffee, one of Sheffield’s oldest institutions, launched in 1879.