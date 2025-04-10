Sheffield shops: Pollards coffee shop manager returns to work two months after breaking back
Rachel Pearson is back behind the counter at Pollards on Ecclesall Road, Hunter’s Bar, after a fall at the end of January.
The shop’s Facebook states: “We are delighted to welcome Rachel back to work! After suffering a broken back falling in the snow, Rachel has made an amazing recovery and is back at work.
“A huge thank you to Richard for doing such a wonderful job of holding the fort and hope he enjoys a well earned holiday for a couple of weeks.
“We will remain closed on Mondays until the 28th April when normal hours will resume.
“Finally, thank you to all our customers for your understanding during the last couple of months.”
The shop opened on Ecclesall Road in July 2011 with Ms Pearson at the helm. Prior to that it was based on Charles Street and had a cafe.
It relocated after bosses complained of intolerable delays to the postponement of the Sevenstone retail quarter. At that time Ms Pearson had worked at the city centre cafe for 26 years.
Pollards Tea and Coffee, one of Sheffield’s oldest institutions, launched in 1879.
