A Sheffield call centre has gone into administration owing £2.8m and bounced back with a new owner pledging to invest £15m.

CC33 FS employed 340 staff in the UK and was based at The Portergate, Ecclesall Road.

Founded in 2012, it was hit by a “bad debt from a large client” in 2021 and never fully recovered, a report by administrator Charles Brook, of Xeinadin Corporate Recovery, states.

Paul Fletcher, group managing director at CC33 Global, and the firm's headquarters at The Portergate on Ecclesall Road. | Google / CC33

The company suffered “continued monthly losses” and in early 2024, a lender “abruptly cancelled” a £1 million lending facility.

The firm made additional payments to HMRC but it was not enough to prevent the threat of a winding up order, the report adds.

In November last year, bosses placed it into administration and on January 10 bought it back for £160,000 with a new name of CC33 Global.

The deal saved 352 jobs, but left creditors out of pocket. The company has 37 creditors including HMRC, owed £1.8m in VAT, Sheffield City Council, owed £137,000 in rates and £335,000 to trade creditors including Sheffield firms ASK4, Charlie’s Angels Facilities Management and Pep Vend Ltd

Mr Brook’s report states unsecured creditors will receive in the region of 7-8p in the pound.

On January 13, it was announced CC33 Global had been bought by outsourcing company iCXperience Group.

A spokesperson for CC33 Global said: “The old company went into administration due to an isolated instance of bad debt from a large client.

“However, it was cash generative and a successful leader in the contact centre industry.

“CC33 Global’s recent acquisition will bring a £15 million investment into the company, supporting profitability and growth plans, including investment in state-of-the-art technology, increased turnover, and the expansion of its workforce to over 1,000.”

Paul Fletcher, group managing director at CC33Global, said: “It’s great to be kicking off this new chapter in our business journey by bringing in a roster of talented new software developers and software architects to bolster our operations.”