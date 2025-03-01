Sheffield showroom set to reopen after 'devastating' closure of Prestige Windows and Doors

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 1st Mar 2025, 07:33 BST

A Sheffield windows showroom is set to reopen after the ‘devastating’ closure of a longstanding company.

Derwent Windows and Doors is moving into the unit at 942 Ecclesall Road, Banner Cross, in March, a note in the window states.

It says it has been servicing Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield since 2001 and it will be its third showroom. It also states it has a very similar range of products to Prestige Windows and Doors, which closed in December.

The Prestige showroom at Banner Cross is set to be reopened by Derwent Windows and Doors. | NW

Beverly Hales and Christopher Barker closed Prestige Windows and Doors after 15 years with a note to customers stating they “really did everything we could to avoid such a devastating outcome.”

It adds: “For the last 9 years of our 15 year history, we've lived and worked beside this wonderful community in Banner Cross.

“Moving here 6 years into our business was one of the best things we did for our ourselves and we hope for our community.”

It adds: “Thank you for your support over the years and don't judge us too harshly for our final closing. We really did everything we could to avoid such a devastating outcome.”

It had nine employees.

A liquidator’s report filed at Companies House on February 14 states the firm, officially called Timber Windows of Sheffield Ltd, owed 34 creditors £206,000 including £22,000 to 23 ‘trade and expense creditors’ and £66,000 to HMRC for VAT and PAYE (income tax and national insurance).

It was wound up voluntarily via a creditors’ liquidation to sell assets to pay some of the debts.

