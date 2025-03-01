A Sheffield windows showroom is set to reopen after the ‘devastating’ closure of a longstanding company.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derwent Windows and Doors is moving into the unit at 942 Ecclesall Road, Banner Cross, in March, a note in the window states.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says it has been servicing Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield since 2001 and it will be its third showroom. It also states it has a very similar range of products to Prestige Windows and Doors, which closed in December.

The Prestige showroom at Banner Cross is set to be reopened by Derwent Windows and Doors. | NW

Beverly Hales and Christopher Barker closed Prestige Windows and Doors after 15 years with a note to customers stating they “really did everything we could to avoid such a devastating outcome.”

It adds: “For the last 9 years of our 15 year history, we've lived and worked beside this wonderful community in Banner Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Moving here 6 years into our business was one of the best things we did for our ourselves and we hope for our community.”

It adds: “Thank you for your support over the years and don't judge us too harshly for our final closing. We really did everything we could to avoid such a devastating outcome.”

It had nine employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A liquidator’s report filed at Companies House on February 14 states the firm, officially called Timber Windows of Sheffield Ltd, owed 34 creditors £206,000 including £22,000 to 23 ‘trade and expense creditors’ and £66,000 to HMRC for VAT and PAYE (income tax and national insurance).

It was wound up voluntarily via a creditors’ liquidation to sell assets to pay some of the debts.