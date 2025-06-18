Sheffield shops: Major national retail chain to open store on The Moor premier shopping street
Trespass announced it was closing in August after three years on Sheffield’s premier shopping street.
Holland and Barrett already has shops on The Moor and Barker’s Pool. The Star contacted the company to ask if either was affected by the new shop.
The Moor has emerged as Sheffield’s main retail area with relatively few vacancies compared to Fargate, which is shifting towards leisure and hospitality following a disruptive two-year revamp.
Last month, sci-fi comic shop Forbidden Planet opened in the unit next to Trespass and Pounds World homewares shop opened in the old RBS on the corner of The Moor and Fitzwilliam Gate which closed 18 years ago.
The Star reported in September Korean supermarket Osey is due to open in the long-vacant unit between the Five Guys burger restaurant and fashion retailer River Island. And 'Hello Japan' is set to open in the former Melody Couture fashion store opposite Primark.
Empty shops on The Moor include Debenhams, Miss Selfridge and Burton/Dorothy Perkins.
In May, The Star revealed plans to turn the former Dorothy Perkins into a restaurant.
It is home to large shops including Primark, New Look, H&M, Next, JD, River island, Blacks, Atkinsons and Sports Direct.