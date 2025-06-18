A major national retail chain has unveiled plans to open a shop in Sheffield city centre.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health food supplier Holland and Barrett is set to take over the Trespass store on The Moor.

Trespass announced it was closing in August after three years on Sheffield’s premier shopping street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holland and Barrett has applied to move into the Trespass store on The Moor | NW

Holland and Barrett already has shops on The Moor and Barker’s Pool. The Star contacted the company to ask if either was affected by the new shop.

Holland and Barrett already has shops on The Moor and Barker’s Pool. | nw

The Moor has emerged as Sheffield’s main retail area with relatively few vacancies compared to Fargate, which is shifting towards leisure and hospitality following a disruptive two-year revamp.

Last month, sci-fi comic shop Forbidden Planet opened in the unit next to Trespass and Pounds World homewares shop opened in the old RBS on the corner of The Moor and Fitzwilliam Gate which closed 18 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star reported in September Korean supermarket Osey is due to open in the long-vacant unit between the Five Guys burger restaurant and fashion retailer River Island. And 'Hello Japan' is set to open in the former Melody Couture fashion store opposite Primark.

Dorothy Perkins and Burton closed on The Moor in 2021. Now it is set to reopen as a restaurant. | NW

Empty shops on The Moor include Debenhams, Miss Selfridge and Burton/Dorothy Perkins.

In May, The Star revealed plans to turn the former Dorothy Perkins into a restaurant.

It is home to large shops including Primark, New Look, H&M, Next, JD, River island, Blacks, Atkinsons and Sports Direct.